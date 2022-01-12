Big B remembers his bond with Shashi Kapoor in a special pic, says ‘Time has passed’

Several screen stars from Indian films have left an incomparable legacy. Amitabh Bachchan and the late Shashi Kapoor were among them, a pair of major actors who ruled hearts back in the day. Suhaag, Deewar, Trishul, Namak Halal, and a slew of other films starred the two actors in back-to-back blockbusters. Shashi Kapoor and Big B used to have a terrific friendship off-screen as well. Amitabh Bachchan shared a wonderful post on social media, reminiscing those days and his relationship with him.

Big B uploaded stills from two of his flicks with Shashi Kapoor on his Instagram account. Back in the day, the two stars had undoubtedly carved out a space for themselves, and their combined success rate paved the path for their popularity. Sharing the pictures Big B wrote in Hindi which read, ‘Times have passed, don’t know how many films we did together’. As soon as Big B shared the stills, celebs began reacting to the post.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan paid a touching tribute to Shashi Kapoor on his blog after he died, revealing that the senior actor used to nickname him ‘Babbua’. Their relationship became a familial link when Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan married Nikhil Nanda, the late Raj Kapoor’s maternal grandson. Big B and Shashi Kapoor are one of the most popular on-screen duos, with separate fan bases for each of their flicks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will star with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the film Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji is directing the film, which will be released on September 9, 2022.