Canada introduces tax for unvaccinated people, as health-care system struggles

Adults who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be forced to pay a “health contribution” in Quebec, Canada’s second most populated province, in a measure that is certain to spark a discussion about individual rights and social responsibility.

The idea, with its details still being worked out, will not apply to those who are unable to get vaccinated due to medical reasons, Premier Francois Legault told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.

Unvaccinated people cause financial hardship for others, Legault commented, who added that the provincial finance ministry is determining a substantial amount that unvaccinated residents will be obliged to pay, which will not be less than C$100 ($79.50).

Unvaccinated people have been subjected to travel restrictions around the world, and few governments have placed fines on the elderly, but a blanket fee on all unvaccinated adults would be an unusual and divisive action.

While such a levy could be justified in the event of a health emergency, Carolyn Ells, a McGill University medicine and health sciences professor, believes that the details would determine whether it survives a legal challenge.