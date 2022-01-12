China to meet foreign ministers from Gulf, Iran and Turkey in quick order

Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran, and Turkey will meet in China this week, according to China’s foreign ministry, as talks on renewing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are ongoing in Vienna.

Between Monday and Friday, foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, as well as the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, visited China.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s foreign minister will visit on Wednesday and Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, will meet Chinese counterpart on Friday.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “China and Iran steadfastly support each other on the main problems.”

According to Iran’s foreign ministry, Amirabdollahian will discuss a 25-year cooperation pact struck by the two countries.

After the United States withdrew from a nuclear agreement reached between major powers and Tehran in 2018, China became a lifeline for Iran’s economy.

On Monday and Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Bahraini and Saudi ministers and exchanged opinions on the Iran nuclear talks.

Despite the fact that the Gulf countries, notably Saudi Arabia, are not part of the Vienna negotiations, they have expressed concerns over Iran’s nuclear goals, missile programme and regional proxies.

While the global non-proliferation system must be protected, Wang Yi warned his Saudi counterpart that the “fair and legitimate concerns” of countries in the region must also be recognised.