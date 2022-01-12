CPI(M) conducts ‘Mega Thiruvathira’ violating Covid norms; triggers controversy

Thiruvananthapuram: A ‘Mega Thiruvathira’ held in connection with the Thiruvananthapuram district conference of CPI(M) has drawn criticism over the violation of COVID-19 norms. More than 550 people have reportedly participated in the event despite stringent restrictions imposed in the place.

The Mega Thiruvathira organized by the Parashala Area Committee of the Democratic Women’s Association was held at the CSI Church Ground. The event was led by district panchayat member Saluja. Further, CPM politburo member MA Baby, district secretary Anavoor Nagappan, district secretariat members N Rathindran and Puthenkada Vijayan were also present during the event.

It is learnt that Thiruvathira training has been going on in each local committee ahead of the party conference. The theme of the programme was the achievements of the state government. Though only 150 people are allowed in public events in the state, a huge number of people attended the event held in connection with the district conference of the ruling party. It was just few days back, when the state government issued an order stating that only 50 people should be allowed to attend funerals, weddings and other events.