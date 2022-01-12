Education Ministry in UAE makes important announcement

Dubai: Ministry of Education in the UAE has postponed the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT). The EmSat examination scheduled to start on January 15 has now been scheduled for February 12.

EmSAT is a set of standardised electronic tests for measuring and evaluating Grade XII for college admissions and placement.

The ministry had earlier shifted classes at UAE educational institutions online from the new semester that began on January 3. The decision applied to public schools, universities and training centres.

Schools across the country were to return to 100 per cent campus learning from the new year. The decision to temporarily shift to distance learning came as the UAE witnessed an increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases.