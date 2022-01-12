Extension of remote learning announced in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has approved an extension of remote learning for all public schools and private schools in the Emirate. Online classes will continue for one more week from January 17, 2022.

Earlier the Ministry of Education in the UAE has postponed the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT). The EmSat examination scheduled to start on January 15 has now been scheduled for February 12.