German trade body warns of huge disruptions in supply chain over Omicron

The BGA trade association in Germany cautioned on Wednesday that the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron strain of the coronarvirus might cause huge supply chain disruptions, but that a long-term supply chain collapse was improbable.

Supply constraints of microchips and other components have affected German industry, while growing coronavirus cases are clouding the picture for retailers at the start of 2022.

‘There is no chance of collapse, but there is a risk of a big supply chain disruption – at least momentarily,’ BGA President Dirk Jandura was cited by the Funke media group.

Despite the fact that many wholesalers throughout the world have made their supply chains more flexible, he believes that global delivery network interruptions may still occur.

“You can’t totally prepare for a global pandemic,” Jandura added, appealing for government assistance in the form of decreased energy and electricity prices as well as other forms of assistance.

According to the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious Diseases (RKI), Omicron now accounts for more than 44 percent of coronavirus infections in Germany. On Tuesday, Germany reported 45,690 cases, up 49.5 percent from the same day a week before.

The German government tightened the limits for restaurant and bar visits and shortened the COVID-19 quarantine periods in response to concerns that the new variation could disrupt key services.