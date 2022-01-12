Google launches Nest Hub 2nd Gen smart display: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Google launched the Nest Hub 2nd Gen smart display in India. The new Nest Hub’s speaker is based on the same audio technology as Nest Audio but has 50% more bass than the original Nest Hub .

The Nest Hub 2nd Gen is priced at Rs 7,999. It is available in chalk and charcoal colours. Customers can buy the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen from Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Reliance Digital.

It comes with an edgeless glass display and an additional. Users can turn off the microphone by simply sliding the hardware switch on the back. An orange light will indicate if the microphone has been disabled. Users will be able to delete all their recordings by simply saying things like “Ok Google, delete everything I said last week”. Google doesn’t retain users’ audio recordings on the device.