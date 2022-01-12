Hariyal, the bird which never hops on to land

You have probably heard the song ‘Aaj Kal Paon Zameen Par Nahin Padte’. We say that people’s feet aren’t on the ground when they are happy. But did you know that there is one bird on the planet that never sets foot on the ground? Scientists were astounded when they learned about the bird.

The Hariyal bird, which resembles a pigeon but is green and yellow with grey stripes, is the subject here. It is known as the Hariyal bird because of its distinctive colour. The Indian subcontinent is home to this bird, which always builds its nest on tall trees.

This bird’s beak is enormously strong, and it drinks the dew that gathers on fruits and leaves to relieve its thirst. On the other hand, this bird makes its nest on tall trees. One of the reasons birds like these don’t need to come down to the ground is because they may consume anything they need from a variety of trees, including Peepal, Fig, and Sycamore, without ever leaving their nests!

According to reports, this bird is sedentary and timid, therefore it seldom leaves the trees. Many studies suggest that this bird has a lifespan of up to 26 years. The Hariyal Bird is a three-foot-long bird that typically sits at the tops of trees. A female Hariyal is more sedentary than a male one. Though the Hariyal bird is a Maharashtra state bird, it may also be found in Uttar Pradesh and other countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.