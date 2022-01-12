Kerala reports 76 new Omicron cases, cluster identified in Pathanamthitta nursing college

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed on Wednesday that 76 more cases of omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported in the state. Reportedly, an omicron cluster has been formed at a private nursing college in Pathanamthitta. It is suspected the students contracted the virus from a student who came in contact with a foreigner.

Meantime, a person who arrived from Tamil Nadu was also tested positive for Omicron. Further, 59 of those who were tested positive are from low-risk countries and seven are from high-risk countries. At the same time, nine people were infected through contact.

With this, the number of Omicron cases touched 421 in Kerala. Among the Omicron patients, 290 came from low-risk countries and 85 from high-risk countries. A total of 43 people were infected through contact. Three people who arrived from outside the state also tested positive for the Omicron variant.