Ladakh administration removes Urdu as mandatory language for government jobs

Leh: The Ladakh administration has removed Urdu as a qualification for government posts in the Union Territory. BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Sering Namgyal informed this. The BJP leader said that the decision is true freedom after the withdrawal of Section 370.

‘Now Urdu is no more compulsory language for the recruitment in Ladakh Revenue Department. True freedom from psychological colonialism of #Art370 as well as liberation from the imposed Urdu language by Kashmiri rulers over Ladakh’, tweeted Jamyang Sering Namgyal.

The official notification issued by the government made ‘Bachelor’s degree from any recognized university’ the mandatory requirement instead of ‘Knowledge of Urdu along with Bachelor’s degree ’ for the several posts in the revenue department. At present, graduation with knowledge of Urdu is mandatory for recruitment into various government posts.