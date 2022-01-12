Lata Mangeshkar is absolutely stable: Niece on the health condition of the legendary singer

On Tuesday, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. She is receiving treatment at Mumbai Breach-candy hospital and is in the ICU there. Mangeshkar’s niece recently shared her health update, confirming that the singer is recovering and is in a stable condition.

Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna Shah said, ‘Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong’.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu tomorrow

She went on to say that the legendary singer is being taken care of by the best medical personnel. On Tuesday, Mangeshkar’s sister, Usha Mangeshkar, intimated that the singer will remain in the hospital for some more time considering her advanced age.