‘Mystery hut’ spotted on Moon revealed to be a rabbit-shaped rock

China has figured out the ‘mystery hut’ on the moon which is discovered by its Yutu 2 rover late last year. The object was confirmed to be nothing more than a boulder on a crater rim as the lunar rover got closer.

According to a report published Friday on ‘Our Space’, a Chinese media station connected with the China National Space Administration, the finding happened as the lunar rover got closer to the structure that was formerly thought to be as tall as Paris’ Arc de Triomphe. It was significantly smaller and had an odd form instead. As per the post, the rock resembled a ‘jade bunny’ clutching carrots.

‘The Moon’s surface is 38 million square kilometres of rocks, so it would have been astronomically exceptional for it to be anything else. But while small, the jade rabbit rock will also be a monumental disappointment to some’, Space News journalist Andrew Jones wrote on Twitter.

The finding, according to the Our Space article, comes as the rover approaches 1,000 metres of driving, a significant milestone ahead of its three-year anniversary on Tuesday of its arrival on the far side of the moon in 2019. China landed Yutu 2 as part of the unmanned Chang’e 4 mission.

Yutu 2 first saw the object in November while driving through the Von Kármán crater on the 36th lunar day of the mission. The rover, which was 80 metres distant (approximately 262 feet), returned photographs of the object on the horizon, prompting speculation on social media about what it may be, with some speculating that it could be an alien base.