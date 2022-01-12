PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival 2022,virtually, today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the 25th National Youth Festival today, on the occasion of the 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. According to an official statement by the Prime Minister’s office, National Youth Festival aims to galvanize, ignite, unite and activate the young citizenry towards nation-building, to unleash the true potential of the demographic dividend.

The Prime Minister had invited suggestions from youth from across the country for the event. He might also include some of these suggestions in his speech. The event will be attended by youth representing every district of India.

As part of the festival, a National Youth Summit will be organized on January 13, 2022, with an aim to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Idea exchange Youth Summit sessions will be held with homegrown and global icons and experts to disseminate knowledge and shape intellect.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked the affiliated schools to celebrate ‘National Youth Day’ and the ‘Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’ in online or offline mode. The board has asked schools to organise special assembly, debate or speeches and cultural programmes dedicated to Swami Vivekananda on the occasion.