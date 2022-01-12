SC panel headed by ex-judge Indu Malhotra to probe PM’s security lapse issue in Punjab

New Delhi: The Supreme Court appointed a five- member committee headed by former apex court judge Indu Malhotra on Wednesday, to investigate the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also appointed the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency, Director General of Police of Chandigarh, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Additional DGP (Security) of Punjab as members to the Justice Malhotra panel.

The top court directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to provide all the seized documents pertaining to the security arrangements made by the Punjab government for the PM’s January 5 visit immediately to the panel head. The bench also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that it was expected that the panel would file its report shortly.

On January 5, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters, which led to huge controversies. PM Modi was stuck on a highway in Bathinda for around 15- 20 minutes because of protesting farmers. Modi’s rally in Ferozpur was also cancelled due to alleged ‘security breach’.