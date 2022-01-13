12 coaches of Bikaner – Guwahati Express derail, 3 killed

Kolkata: At least 3 people were killed and and 20 others injured as 12 coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed near Jalpaiguri-Moynaguri in West Bengal. The accident took place near New Domohani railway station.

Rescue operations are well underway . The train was going from Patna to Guwahati and there were around 1100 passengers in the train . As per reports, the train derailed due to a crack on the railway track .

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced enhanced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for kin of those who have died and Rs 1 lakh for those with grievous injury and Rs 25,000 for minor injuries.