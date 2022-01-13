7 players withdraw from India open badminton championship

New Delhi: Seven players withdrew from the India open badminton championship. The players were withdrew due as they tested Covid-19 positive. It includes world No. 10 Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponappa, N Sikki Reddy,Ritika Rahul Thkar, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Singhi, Dhruv Kapila, Gayatri Gopichand, Akshan Shetty and Kavya Gupta.

Badminton World Federation (BWF) has said that the players will not be replaced in the main draw, and their opponents will be given a walkover to the next round. Organized by the Badminton Association of India, the 2022 edition of India Open is being held behind closed doors at the Indira Gandhi Stadium’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.