7th BJP MLA quits party; OBC leader Mukesh Verma resigns ahead of UP polls

Lucknow: In another major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh, seventh MLA, Dr Mukesh Verma has resigned from the party. Mukesh Verma, an MLA from Firozabad in western Uttar Pradesh, is also an OBC leader like Swami Prasad Maurya and four others who have quit the BJP in the last three days.

Mukesh Verma posted his resignation on Twitter and said, ‘Swami Prasad Maurya is our leader. We will support whatever decision he takes. Many other leaders will join us in the coming days’. His resignation letter, resembling all the others before, blamed the party for neglecting backward castes in Uttar Pradesh. ‘The BJP government in the past five years did not pay any attention to Dalits, backward castes and minorities and disrespected people’s representatives, Verma alleged.

‘The state government has oppressed Dalits, backward castes. Farmers, unemployed youth and small and medium industries. Because of these policies I am quitting the party. Swami Prasad Maurya is the voice of the oppressed and our leader. I am with him’, the MLA added.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.