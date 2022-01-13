Abu Dhabi Health Services Company extends working hours for drive-through PCR testing services

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has extended the working hours for Covid-19 PCR testing services in its drive-through centres across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.All drive-through centres in both Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will now be open everyday from 8am to 10pm.

Also Read: Savita Punia named captain of Indian women’s hockey team for Asia Cup

Seha’s drive-through PCR testing centres are located in various Abu Dhabi cities, such as Al Wathba, Al Bahia, Al Manhal, Al Shamkha, Al Madina, Rabdan, as well as in Al Ain’s Asharej, Al Hili, Al Sarouj and Al Aamerah. At the drive-through centres, passengers and drivers go through the entire Covid-19 testing process in a matter of minutes without ever having to get out of their vehicles.