Britain cuts minimum self-isolation period for Covid-19 to five days

For the people who test negative twice for COVID-19 in England, the minimum COVID-19 self-isolation time will be reduced to five days from seven, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement, a move that might lessen personnel disruption in businesses and infrastructure.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has fueled a surge of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, causing substantial disruptions in hospital, school and transportation staffing as workers must self-isolate.

“In England, we’ve decided to cut the minimum self-isolation period to five full days,” Javid told the House of Commons.

“Starting Monday, participants will be able to test twice before they leave, allowing them to leave isolation at the start of day six.”

People in England who get a negative response on a fast lateral flow test two days in a row were previously subjected to a seven-day isolation term, down from ten days.

The United Kingdom has reported 151,000 deaths from COVID-19, the sixth greatest death toll in the globe, with the vast majority of deaths happening during the pandemic’s earliest waves.

Despite the fact that daily COVID-19 instances have reached new highs, the introduction of booster doses and the milder severity of the variation has resulted in fewer hospitalizations and deaths.