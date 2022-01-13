Denmark offers fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot whole easing restrictions

Denmark’s health minister announced on Wednesday that the government will give a fourth coronavirus vaccination to the most susceptible citizens as the country faces record infections from the Omicron variety.

The move comes after lawmakers agreed to loosen restrictions at the end of last week, including the reopening of cinemas and music venues, since hospitalisation and death rates had levelled out.

“The more widespread the infection becomes in society, the greater the chance that it may spread to our most vulnerable,” warned Health Minister Magnus Heunicke.

“We are now entering on a new chapter,” he told reporters, “particularly a choice to offer the fourth jab to the most vulnerable citizens.”

As it seeks additional information on the fast-spreading variety, the European Union’s medicines agency expressed questions about the necessity for a fourth dose, saying there was no data to back this method.

Hungary, a fellow EU member, has stated that it is considering firing a fourth shot. Chile and Israel have already started implementing the system.