Early trial data indicates third dose effective Against Omicron : AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca announced on Thursday that the preliminary findings from a trial study revealed that when administered as a third booster dosage, its COVID-19 injection, Vaxzevria, increased antibodies in the body of receiver, against the Omicron variant and other variations of COVID-19 virus.

The increased response, which was also seen against the Delta variant, was seen in a blood analysis of people who had previously been vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, according to the drugmaker, who added that given the urgent need for boosters, it would submit this data to regulators around the world.

AstraZeneca collaborated on the vaccine with University of Oxford researchers, and lab tests conducted by the university last month indicated that a three-dose course of Vaxzevria significantly increased antibody levels in the blood against the quickly propagating Omicron strain.

AstraZeneca released its first statement on the protective potential of Vaxzevria as a booster shot after a two-shot course of either an mRNA-based vaccine or Vaxzevria on Thursday, but it did not disclose specific data.