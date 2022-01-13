Emirate in UAE announces new traffic fine payment service

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police launched a new instalment payment service to clear traffic fines. Customers can now pay fines in instalments with zero interest through the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai and Emirates Islamic Bank.

To pay the fines, customers have to request for a prepaid card from the bank, pay the fines through it and then inform the bank that the payment process has ended so that instalments of the due amounts can be arranged.

Earlier the Ras Al Khaimah police had extended the 50% discount on traffic fines till January 17. The Ras Al Khaimah Police launched this discount initiative on December 5, 2021, on the occasion of the 50th Union Day of the UAE.