India Open Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy enter quarterfinals

New Delhi: In badminton, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy entered the quarterfinals of the India Open Badminton in Delhi. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal’s was knocked out of the tournament.

Top seeded PV Sindhu defeated compatriot Ira Sharma ’21-10, 21-10′. She will meet compatriot Ashmita Chaliha in the quarterfinals. Former champion and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Saina lost to compatriot Malvika Bansod by ’17-21, 9-21’. Malvika will next take on fellow Indian Aakarshi Kashyap in the quarterfinals.

Also Read; 12 coaches of Bikaner – Guwahati Express derail, 3 killed

Prannoy received a walkover as his opponent Mithun Manjunath withdrew from the tournament after testing positive for Covid-19. World championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen entered the quarter-finals after defeating Felix Burestedt of Sweden by ’21-12, 21-15′. He will take on compatriot HS Prannoy in the last eight.

The top seed Kidambi Srikanth, doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa, Ritika Rahul Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Simran Aman Singh and Khushi Gupta are the other players who had to withdraw from the tournament due to the positive Covid-19 results, which led to several walkovers.