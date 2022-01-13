India’s passport power improves to 83 from 90

New Delhi: Indian passport’s position in the Henley Passport Index improved to 83 from 90. India shares this position with Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa. But the country ranks behind Rwanda and Mongolia.

Indians have now access to 60 countries without a prior visa. In 2021,58 countries granted visa free entry for Indians. Oman and Armenia are the latest destinations added into the list of prior visa requirement.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines resume passenger flights to and from five destinations

The Henley Passport Index is a global ranking of passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is calculated based on data obtained from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The countries on the top global ranking are Japan and Singapore that have visa-free access to 192 countries followed by Germany and South Korea that have access to 190 destinations. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, and Spain shared third place with a score of 189.The countries at the bottom of the list are Afghanistan with visa-free access to 26 countries and Iraq with access to 28 destinations.

Countries that grant visa-free arrival for Indians:

The US and the UK passports are in the 6th position with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 186. UAE passport is ranked 15th with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 175.

The most powerful passports to hold in 2022 are:

1. Japan, Singapore (192 destinations)

2. Germany, South Korea (190)

3. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (189)

4. Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Sweden (188)

5. Ireland, Portugal (187)

6. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (186)

7. Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta (185)

8. Poland, Hungary (183)

9. Lithuania, Slovakia (182)

10. Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia (181)

The worst passports to hold in 2022:

104. North Korea (39 destinations)

105. Nepal and Palestinian territories (37)

106. Somalia (34)

107. Yemen (33)

108. Pakistan (31)