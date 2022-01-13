Naga Chaitanya finally breaks silence on his divorce with Samantha

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the most famous couple in Tollywood, announced their divorce in October last year, shocking their fans. After the two had remained silent for months, Samantha decided to open up about the divorce and its impact on her mental health last month. Naga Chaitanya has now spoken up, stating that the decision to divorce his wife Samantha was made in their joint best interests.

‘My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision taken in the best interests of the two of us. She’s happy. I’m also happy. Both of us are doing well professionally too’, Naga Chaitanya responded to a question from the media about how he faced adversity in his personal life. He was speaking during a celebration of the conclusion of his most recent film, Bangarraju.

Samantha had previously stated that she felt like she was going to ‘crumble and die’. However, she respects herself for being such a strong lady as she realises she will live her life with all of the challenges. ‘I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong’, the actress had said. Samantha also stated that her mental health was affected by her divorce from Chaitanya. But she made an effort to improve herself.

The news of their divorce, which came four days before their fourth wedding anniversary, piqued the public and media’s interest. Both of them have been tight-lipped about the reasons for their breakup so far. While Naga Chaitanya’s most recent film, Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, was a box office success, Samantha’s item number in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa has become a national sensation. Both of them have a number of film projects in the works in the near future.