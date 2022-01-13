Truck with partygoers overturns in Philippines; 11 killed, several injured

Manila: At least 11 people were killed after a small truck packed with partygoers, including children, overturned in Southern Philippines. The vehicle was travelling to a beachside resort on Mindanao island for a postponed Christmas party on Wednesday when the driver lost control after the brakes apparently failed on a downhill section of road.

Around 50 people were crammed into the truck, most of them in the open tray, when it veered off the road and rammed into a tree. The vehicle then flipped over onto a pile of rocks. Balingasag municipal police chief Major Teodoro De Oro said that eleven people were killed, including a three-year-old child, adding that police were seeking to confirm another three deaths.

Also read: Malayalam poet-activist S Ramesh passes away

Scores of other passengers were injured, including a dozen children. The vehicle was part of a convoy of three trucks but the other two were not involved in the accident. The driver, also injured, tried to flee after his medical treatment was arrested and will have to face the charges.