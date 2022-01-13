UP polls 2022: Congress names Unnao rape victim’s mother to be a candidate

Lucknow: The Congress party has decided to field the mother of 2017 Unnao rape victim as a candidate for the up-coming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh. The name of the mother of the 19-year-old victim was released by the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had declared that the 40% of the tickets have been reserved for women.

‘Our list sends a new message that if you have been a victim of harassment and torture, the Congress will support you’, said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka had earlier released a women-centric campaign in Uttar Pradesh- ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon (I’m a girl and can fight)’.

Also read: UP Polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath likely to contest from Ayodhya: Report

The Congress, which has been reduced to a virtual non-player in Uttar Pradesh, has been focusing on gender equality in view of the spiraling crimes against women in the state. Some of these cases – including the gangrape of a Dalit woman in Hathras, and the case in Unnao – made headlines and provoked outrage across the country.