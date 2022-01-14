190-year-old Tortoise Jonathan enters Guinness World Record as World’s oldest land animal

Jonathan, a 190-year-old tortoise, has been named as the world’s oldest living land animal by the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2022, the tortoise on St Helena Island, British Overseas Territory, will be 190 years old.

Jonathan is thought to have been born in 1832, making him 190 years old in 2022, according to the records website. ‘Jonathan’s age is an estimation based on the fact that he was fully mature, and hence at least 50 years old, when he arrived in St Helena from the Seychelles in 1882. In all likelihood, he is even older than we think’, the records site stated.

He is the oldest chelonian, which includes all turtles, terrapins, and tortoises. As he gets older, he loses his sense of smell and becomes blind. However, his hearing is excellent, and he enjoys being in the presence of people, and responds favourably to his vet Joe Hollins’ voice as he approach him with a feast.

According to the records site, the veterinary section is still hand-feeding him once a week to supplement his calories, vitamins, minerals, and trace elements.

Tu’i Malila, a tortoise who lived to be at least 188 years old, held the previous record. Captain Cook donated it to the royal family of Tonga in 1777, and it remained in their care until its death in 1965.

Cabbage, cucumber, carrot, apple, and other seasonal fruits are among Jonathan’s favourites. ‘He loves banana, but it tends to gum up his mouth. Lettuce hearts, though not very nutritious, are a favourite’, the site said.