Strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hits Java island

Java: A strong earthquake measuring 6.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Java island in southwest Indonesia on Friday afternoon. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS)the depth of the earthquake was 37 kilometers. The tremor was felt in the capital and rattled buildings. No tsunami warning was issued. There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage to property.

Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis as it is situated in the ‘Ring of Fire’. The island nation sits on the meeting points of many tectonic plates, including the Eurasian, North American, Juan de Fuca, Cocos, Caribbean, Nazca, Antarctic, Indian, Australian, Philippine and other smaller plates. About 90% of the Earth’s earthquakes and about 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire.

Earlier in January, around 105 people were killed and 6500 injured in a strong earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale that hit Mamuju and Majene districts in West Sulawesi province. Around 92,000 people were displaced in the earthquake.