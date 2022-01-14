Boost your immunity by eating these foods daily to fight Omicron

When it comes to Covid-19, prevention is always better than cure, and sticking to the fundamentals like wearing masks, keeping a nutritious diet, and washing hands often, as well as following a good diet and exercise programme, may go a long way in keeping the illness at bay.

A strong immune system can aid in the battle against the highly contagious Omicron strain. Our immune army T-cells also play a vital role in killing virus-infected cells and protecting us. Their effectiveness in battling new Covid-19 strains has been discovered to be greater than antibodies. Diet has a vital function in boosting our immunity. Home-cooked meals, fibre-rich foods, vitamin C-rich foods, and micronutrient-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables and fruits can all help to improve our health.

Dietician Ruchhi Parmar, advises meals that will help you battle Omicron.

Ghee: It is one of the easiest fats to digest, and it creates heat in the body, keeping you warm. It is also a fantastic addition to your everyday diet.

Amla: It is a seasonal meal that is high in vitamin C and strengthens your immune system. It protects you against all diseases and disorders. Raw amla or amla juice should be consumed on a daily basis.

Millets: Millets are high in fibre and have a low glycemic index, making them a good choice for diabetics. It not only improves your immunity but also helps you lose weight. Millets such as ragi, bajra, and jowar, which are high in fibre and healthy for your digestive system and blood circulation, are wonderful to add throughout the winter season.

Ginger: It has anti-inflammatory qualities that aid in the treatment of sore throats. It has a high level of effectiveness against germs, bacteria, and viruses. Adding it to your tea on a daily basis will help your immune system stay robust.

Turmeric: It is a potent antioxidant, and having it in your regular diet will help you get rid of your cough. Take one teaspoon of turmeric, mix it with one glass of warm water, and drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

Honey: It is high in antioxidants and beneficial to digestion and intestinal health, as well as being useful for sore throats. To combat Omicron, mix it with your ginger tea.

Sugar should be limited in your daily diet since it can cause weight gain and obesity, which can weaken your immune system.