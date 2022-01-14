Cineworld box office sales climb with the help of ‘Spiderman’.

The Marvel superhero film “Spider-Man: No Way Home” helped Cineworld’s December box office sales to recover to nearly 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, sending its shares 3 percent higher in the early trade.

After sales climbed, the world’s second-largest theatre operator announced that its cash flow became positive in the fourth quarter.

In November, movie delays affected the number of viewers, while global restrictions to combat the Omicron coronavirus type also hurt the demand for movies.

Straight-to-streaming has harmed cinema operators as well, but Cineworld has witnessed a modest comeback since April, aided in part by Marvel flicks such as “Black Widow” and “Eternals.”