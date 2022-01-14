Emirate in UAE  announces updated safety protocols for positive cases, close contacts

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has announced updated safety protocols for Covid-19 positive cases, close contacts.

According to the new guidelines, all people with Covid-19 in high-risk categories – those aged 50 and over, have symptoms, are pregnant or have a chronic illness – must visit a designated Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centre for assessment and to implement isolation measures. They must get two negative results 24 hours apart or conduct a PCR test on days eight and 10 and complete 10 days of isolation with no symptoms in the last 3 days of isolation to end the isolation.

Patients with mild or medium symptoms and no chronic diseases must first retest in any health facility in the emirate and continue to isolate. If the retest comes back positive, they will be contacted by a specialist to complete the isolation procedures. If the retest comes back negative, they must wait 24 hours and then take a third PCR test. If this test also comes back negative, they may resume regular activities while continuing to follow precautionary measures.

Close contacts will receive an SMS to conduct a PCR test and register in the home quarantine programme through a link that will be provided in the SMS. Vaccinated individuals must quarantine themselves for seven days, while unvaccinated individuals must do so for 10 days.

Close contacts must continue to quarantine and conduct an additional PCR test in any health facility in the emirate on Day 6 (for vaccinated individuals) or Day 9 (for unvaccinated).If the second test returns negative, they can resume activities as usual.