Roads and Transport Authority announces Dubai Floating Bridge closure timings

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the new closure timings of the Floating Bridge. As per RTA, the closure timings will be 10 pm to 6 am from Monday to Friday .. It will be from 10 pm Saturday to 6 am on Monday for week ends.

The new timings are in line with the UAE’s adoption of the new workweek. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.

The Floating Bridge was opened in 2007. This six-lane bridge ferries 6,000 cars every peak hour on two identical mirrored decks spanning the entire Dubai Creek. The bridge closes daily to help ships and marine transit modes navigate through the Dubai Creek.