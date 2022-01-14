Security forces violently disperse anti-coup protests in Sudan, killing two

Sudanese security forces used live bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators in the capital of Khartoum on Thursday, campaigners said, as thousands flocked to the streets to condemn a coup that has thrown the country into chaos. According to authorities and a medical group, a senior police officer and a demonstrator were slain.

The protests in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan are the latest in a series of unrest that has erupted since the military deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s civilian-led administration on October 25.

Sudan’s journey to democracy has been thrown off by the military takeover, which comes after three decades of brutality and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir. Since a popular revolt forced the military to step down, the African nation has been on a shaky path to democracy.