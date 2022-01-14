‘Squid Game’ becomes first non-English series to get SAG nomination

Squid Game recently made history by being the first Korean series and the first non-English language TV series to be nominated for a SAG award. The drama received four nominations, including one for Lee Jung-Jae’s Outstanding Male Actor Performance and another for Jung Ho-Yeon’s Outstanding Female Actor Performance.

The Korean show’s director and writer, Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed his delight and said, ‘Upon hearing the nomination today, I think it has to be the happiest moment since we’ve created Squid Game’.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, in addition to the two main actor nominations. After its September 2021 premiere, the popular Korean Netflix series, which focuses around 456 players competing in hazardous children’s games for the chance to win a huge cash reward, became a success and immediately shattered streaming records.

Also Read: Mysterious ‘ghost ship’ found floating off Thai coast with no crew on board

The nine-episode series went on to become the best-ever series premiere on Netflix, with over 3 billion minutes of viewing. The show’s primary actor, Lee Jung-Jae, 49, who portrays Seong Gi-hun on the show, said that he feels the recent popularity of Korean content is due to high-quality content and brilliant directors.