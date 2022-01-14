Ukrainian government websites face cyber-attacks

Officials from Ukraine say that a cyberattack made a number of Ukrainian government websites momentarily unavailable on Friday.

While it was unclear who was to blame, the outage occurred amid rising tensions with Russia and after discussions between Moscow and the West failed to achieve major results this week.

“It is too early to identify who was behind it,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko told The Associated Press, “but there is a lengthy history of Russian cyber operations against Ukraine in the past.”

Moscow denied any involvement in Ukraine’s cyberattacks.