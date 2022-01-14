WHO recommends Eli Lilly and GSK-Vir medicines, increasing the number of COVID-19 treatments available

On Friday, the World Health Organization panel gave approval for the emergency usage of two more treatments for the COVID-19 virus, widening the current treatment pool for the fast spreading Omicron strain, which has created a new wave of infection all around the world.

The two medications approved on Friday are manufactured by Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline and the Vir Biotechnology.

The companies submitted their data from the trail studies, which indicated positive results for the usage in Covid-19 patients. The approval enables the doctors around the world to use the new treatment methods instead of the existing treatments.