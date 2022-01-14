WPI inflation cools down in December

Mumbai: The wholesale price-based inflation slipped down to 13.56% in December. As per the data released by the Union government, WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the ninth consecutive month beginning April. Inflation in November was 14.23%, while in December 2020 it was 1.95%.

‘The high rate of inflation in December 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products, food products, textile and paper and paper products etc as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year’, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in manufactured items was lower at 10.62% in December, against 11.92% in the previous month. In fuel and power basket the rate of price rise was 32.30% in December, against 39.81% in November.

Inflation in food articles, surged on a month-on-month basis at 9.56% in December, against 4.8% in November. Vegetable price rise rate spiked to 31.56%, against 3.91% in the previous month.