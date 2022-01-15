Airline issues important advisory

Istanbul: Turkish Airlines has announced that PCR tests are not mandatory for travelling in domestic flights. Bilal Eksi, CEO of the air carrier announced this on his social media handle.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Turkey government, PCR test are not necessary for unvaccinated individuals for using planes, buses or other transportation, or before attending events such as concerts, plays or movies. Unvaccinated civil servants, private-sector employees and school personnel will also not be required to take a PCR test.