Banks to remain closed for 6 days this month: Full list

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 6 days this month. As per the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a total of 16 holidays have been given to the banks in the month of January.

Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

As per the list of RBI, nine state-wise holidays have been given in the year 2022, which has already started. There are some holidays when banks are closed entirely in India such as Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is a full list of bank holidays for the second half of January 2022:

January 18: Thai Poosam, Chennai

January 26: Republic Day – Across the country except in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, and Agartala

Apart from state-wise holidays, the bank will remain close on some of the weekends.

January 16: Sunday

January 22: Fourth Saturday of the month

January 23: Sunday

January 30: Sunday