China strengthens anti-Covid-19 measures

On Friday, China intensified its anti-pandemic measures in Beijing and across the country as sporadic breakouts persisted ahead of the Winter Olympics, which begin in little over two weeks.

The steps appear to reflect concern about a probable increase in cases in the run-up to the Beijing Olympics.

Beijing has ordered that youngsters in international schools be tested beginning next week, and that air travellers transiting through a third point be barred. Citizens are being advised to travel only if absolutely essential, as there is no guarantee they will be allowed to return if they have visited a city or region where an outbreak has occurred.

The city of Tianjin, approximately an hour outside of Beijing, has ordered a third round of mass testing to begin Saturday morning and be finished within 24 hours.

Tianjin, a 14-million-strong port and manufacturing hub, is one of a half-dozen Chinese cities where the government has imposed lockdowns and other restrictions as part of a campaign to track down every virus incidence.