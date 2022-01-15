European countries decide to cull wolves

Oslo: Finland, Sweden and Norway have decided to cull wolves to control their population. Hunters in Sweden have already shot 27 wolves, which is most of their annual target. Finland has approved the killing of 20 wolves.

Norway has granted permission to kill 51 wolves, which comes around 60% of the total wolves in the country. In Norway, 5% of the country is considered a wolf protection zone. Even after this, 25 wolves will be killed inside the protection zone this year. Norway has decided to maintain a maximum of just three breeding pairs in the country, with its population including animals living between Sweden and Norway limited to four to six breeding pairs.

Several conservation groups have urged the European Union to interfere in the issue. The groups accused that Norway is violating the Bern Convention on the conservation of European wildlife and natural habitats. Chief executive of Norwegian animal rights group, Noah accused that these animals are killed as some people did not like them.