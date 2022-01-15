Kohli steps down from captaincy in a surprise move

Virat Kohli stunned Indian cricket on Saturday when he abruptly resigned as test captain after leading the team to some memorable triumphs during his seven years in leadership.

A day after India’s 2-1 series defeat in South Africa, the 33-year-old, India’s most successful test skipper, announced his decision on Twitter.

“Every day for the past seven years, I’ve worked hard, toiled and persevered to move the squad forward. I’ve done my job completely honestly and haven’t left anything out,” in his statement, Kohli stated.

“Everything comes to a standstill at some point, and for me as India’s test captain, it’s now. Along the way, there have been many ups and some downs, but there has never been a shortage of work or belief,” he added.

Since stepping down as the Twenty20 captain following last year’s World Cup, the tenacious top-order batsman has had a tense relationship with the Indian cricket body (BCCI).

Former test cricketer Ashok Malhotra told the media that ‘it comes as a shock to everyone because he is one of the most recognised test captains.’

“I believe he leapt before being shoved.”

In his statement, Kohli acknowledged Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whom he succeeded as test captain in 2014, and former India coach Ravi Shastri.

Kohli led India to a record 68 test victories, winning 40 and losing 17 to rank fourth among captains with the most test victories.