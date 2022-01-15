Millions of Afghans on ‘Verge of death’, UN chief warns

Concerned with a possible and dangerous economic and social collapse, the United Nations head warned the nations all over the world that millions of Afghans are on the point of death, urging the international community to support the UN’s $5 billion humanitarian appeal to unlock Afghanistan’s frozen assets and restart its banking system.

“Freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a dangerous combination for the people of Afghanistan,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters, adding that “laws and conditions that prevent money from being utilised to save lives and the economy must be suspended in this emergency circumstances.”

When the Taliban seized power in mid-August amid the tumultuous exit of US and NATO troops after 20 years, Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy was already in shambles.