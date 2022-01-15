Police recovers huge quantity of explosives left by Maoists

Cuttack: Odisha police recovered huge quantity of explosives from a forest near Maribeda and Nademanjari villages in Jodamba in Malkangiri district. The explosives are left behind by Maoists.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) detected the explosive materials. Among the materials found were four tiffin bombs, 20 web belts, 19 jungle caps, Maoist literature and a large number of medicines.

Also Read: Airline issues important advisory

This is the third seizure of items belonging to Maoists from the area in the last one month. On December 25, a joint team of SOG and DVF personnel had recovered hand grenade, generator set and other raw materials used for making IEDs and other explosive devices in Malkangiri district. Also, in October 2021, the Police had busted an explosive unit in the Malkangiri district and killed 3 Maoists, two of which were women.