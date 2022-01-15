Saudi Arabian authorities seize 8.3 million Captagon pills

Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in Saudi Arabia seized more than 8.3 million Captagon amphetamine pills at Jeddah Islamic Port. The drug was concealed in two consignments coming into Saudi Arabia.

The authority seized 3,054,000 Captagon pills hidden inside in a consignment, which contained onions. In another incident, 5,281,250 Captagon pills were seized from a consignment of silicon barrels.

Also Read: Police recovers huge quantity of explosives left by Maoists

Three people were arrested by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in connection with the cases.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential security reports line on 1910, email [email protected], or phone the international number 00966114208417. Financial rewards are given for accurate tipoffs.