SSLC, Plus Two exams will not be postponed: Kerala Education minister says amid Covid surge

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala education minister V Sivankutty has informed that SSLC and Plus Two examinations will not be postponed, amid surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. In this regard, new guidelines for the conduct of examinations will be issued soon.

Meanwhile, the special guidelines for classes 10,11 and 12 will be issued soon, the minister informed. It will be issued after the high-level meeting of education department which is scheduled on Monday. Sivankutty claimed that Covid-19 spread in schools are not rampant. He pointed out that the decision to reinstate online classes for classes 1 to 9 for two weeks is just a precautionary move as safety of students is the top priority of the government. CBSE and unaided schools too come under the ambit of this decision.

The minister also informed about the other matters concerned with the conduct of classes and examinations. The timetable of digital-online classes will be rescheduled. The classes will be scheduled such that SSLC syllabus will be covered within February first week and Plus Two syllabus will be covered by the last week. The focus area has been already decided. 35 lakh students will attend online classes from home. After two-week period, the situation will be reviewed and further decision on conduct of classes will be taken. The minister informed that vaccinating students is also a priority.