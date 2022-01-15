State Bank of India hikes fixed deposits interest rates

Mumbai: State Bank of India (SBI) has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) by upto 10 basis points or 0.10%. The new interest rate will be effective from January 15, 2022.

Interest rate on fixed deposits for tenure 1 year to less than 2 years has been increased to 5.1% from 5.0%. For senior citizens the rate is increased from 5.50% to 5.60%. This interest rate is applicable on FDs below Rs 2 crore.

The interest rates on FD of other tenure remains unchanged.