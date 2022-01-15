State bans entry of unvaccinated children in schools

Chandigarh: Unvaccinated children in the 15 to 18 age group will not be allowed to enter schools in Haryana. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced this. He urged all parents to get their children vaccinated. Schools in the state are currently shut.

As per the data released by the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, 7,67,015 children in 15 to 18 age group have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Haryana government began vaccinating children between the 15 to 18 years of age on January 10. The vaccination programme is being conducted in schools.